B/R NBA Staff: What Are the League's Biggest Asterisks Since 1990?

NBA history books are filled with asterisks.

Some of them are literal. Look up the 1998 draft, and you'll see:

Antawn Jamison*

*Traded to the Golden State Warriors for a player who was, and still is, half-man, half-amazing.

Others you won't see. The Game 6 box score from the 1998 Finals shows the Chicago Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 87-86. Nowhere does it say Michael Jordan might have sort of maybe pushed off a little.

With the kind you can't see but will never forget in mind, Bleacher Report polled NBA writers to break down some of the biggest asterisks of the past 30 years.

MVPs, champions, even individual plays can carry with them context that changes or enhances our understanding. So, with respect to decorated legends LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and, yes, even Michael Jordan, it's time to put some of their results under the microscope.

