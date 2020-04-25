Craig Ehlo Helps B/R Rank Playoff Game-Winners by Michael Jordan, LeBron James

13 of 13

Shot Difficulty: 9

Defense: 10

Moment: 10

Perhaps the most famous shot in NBA history, "The Shot" is what helped make Jordan, Jordan.

Cleveland was actually the better team coming into the series, finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the East (57-25), whereas Chicago was the sixth seed at 47-35. The Cavs went a perfect 6-0 against the Bulls in the regular season, too, and were 37-4 at home.

This all mattered very little to Jordan, of course.

The Cavs know the ball is going to Jordan and double-team him with Larry Nance and Ehlo, with three second left in a winner-take-all Game 5. Jordan beats Nance, gets to his spot and seems to hang in the air forever before sinking an 18-foot jumper.

Ehlo's Breakdown

I'm biased, I'll go with a 10 for defense! We hadn't had expansion yet, so playing teams in the division, it was three at home and three away. We pretty much owned the Bulls in all six games. We're the three seed, we have the home-court advantage but lose Game 1 to them. The series should have never even came back, but Michael missed two free throws at the end of Game 4 that would have iced it for them and beat us 3-1. The moment was up there for both franchises, because if we win, I really believe that we'd go on to win some championships. This kind of spring-boarded them towards their first three championships.

It was a side inbound, so we double-teamed him but Larry couldn't stay in front of him, so it let him catch the ball pretty easily. And then three seconds—because I've done this a thousand times now—it feels like eternity if you count in your head, but in all reality it's three seconds, so he didn't have time to do much. Catch. Two hard dribbles. Pull-up.

I wasn't jumping with him because I kind of overran him on the wing, so I was running to catch up, and he jumps straight up, whereas I'm flying by him in that sense. I don't think we had video review at that time, but I knew he got it off. I watched it go in and couldn't believe it.

Score: 29