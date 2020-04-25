Craig Ehlo Helps B/R Rank Playoff Game-Winners by Michael Jordan, LeBron JamesApril 25, 2020
Craig Ehlo Helps B/R Rank Playoff Game-Winners by Michael Jordan, LeBron James
LeBron James and Michael Jordan are two of the most decorated postseason players in history, combining for nine NBA titles, nine Finals MVPs and 15 trips to the Finals (and counting).
They have also stepped up when it mattered the most, with a combined 12 game-winning shots in the final five seconds or less in the playoffs.
To sort through and rank all 12, three categories were taken into consideration.
Shot Difficulty: How tough was the shot to make? Was this a fadeaway three-pointer or a lay-up?
Defense: How was the quality of the individual or team defense faced?
Moment: Winning Game 1 of a first-round series is one thing. Hitting the last shot of an NBA Finals is quite another. What was the situation, and what outside factors contributed to the moment?
For some help, Bleacher Report checked in with someone who was actually on the court for some of these shots: former Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Craig Ehlo.
Together, each factor was given a rating between 1-10, with the total combining for a final score used for the rankings.
13. James Goes Baseline vs. Wizards in First Playoff Series (2006)
Shot Difficulty: 8.5
Defense: 4
Moment: 8
LeBron's first playoff series was a memorable one, as his fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers were facing a fifth-seeded Washington Wizards squad that was loaded with Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison, Caron Butler and Brendan Haywood.
Four of the six games were decided by five points or fewer, with Game 5 by far the most exciting.
With 3.6 seconds remaining in overtime, Larry Hughes inbounds the ball to a cutting James, who dances along the sideline and sinks an easy shot at the basket with four Washington defenders converging. Arenas throws up a full-court shot with less than a second remaining that falls short, giving Cleveland a 3-2 series lead before it would close out and advance in Game 6.
Ehlo's Breakdown
Jamison wasn't actually defending him when he caught it. He was on the baseline and opened up, so the defense was horrible. He needed to shut off the baseline. It was a fairly big moment, being LeBron's first playoff series. The move and finish getting by the other defenders was a difficult, off-balanced finish at the rim.
Total: 20.5
12. LeBron's Layup Beats Pacers in East Finals (2013)
Shot Difficulty: 7
Defense: 6
Moment: 8
This was James' only playoff game-winner in four years with the Miami Heat, and perhaps the easiest shot to make as well.
Paul George made an All-Defensive team this season, yet he overplays James near the three-point line, allowing LeBron to easily drive by him. By the time additional defenders come, the shot is already dropping through the net.
The Pacers had an excellent team with George, Roy Hibbert, David West, George Hill and Lance Stephenson, eventually pushing Miami to seven games. If James doesn't convert this shot, it could have easily been Indiana representing the Eastern Conference in the Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.
The third round of the playoffs is definitely a big moment, but the defense and shot difficulty were lacking here.
Ehlo's Breakdown
I specifically remember Steve Kerr forecasting this shot, predicting he would try and get to the rim. Paul George was not in good position, and it wasn't that difficult from the shot. Having guys like Bosh and Ray Allen on the floor helped keep the defense honest. The defense kind of ole'd him.
The East Finals is a big moment, but [Miami] had already won a title. Indiana was good and were kind of building their own group for the Finals. This shot helped put an end to that.
Score: 21
11. Questionable No Call Gives James, Cavs Win over Wizards
Shot Difficulty: 7
Defense: 7
Moment: 7.5
This was the first playoff game-winner James ever hit, coming in just his third career postseason game.
He has nearly the entire shot clock to bring the ball up the floor and choose his position to attack. Instead of settling for a jumper, James gets into the paint before what appears to be a travel ends up in a game-winning shot at the rim.
It's a special shot and a landmark in James' career, but still far from being one of his best.
Ehlo's Breakdown
I love LeBron but the refs let him get away with a walk. He stops on two jabs with his left, right is his pivot, then be picks it up and steps with his left before finishing over (Michael) Ruffin). He left too much time on the clock with the 5.7 seconds and should be thankful (Gilbert) Arenas doesn't win it for the Wizards.
Under 24 seconds the defense usually switches everything and the Cavs forced the switch here to get the smaller Antonio Daniels on him. Wizards never double to make him give it up. It's still early in a first-round series so the moment is only so big.
Total: 21.5
10. Bulls Sweep Cavs Behind Jordan's Series-Winner (1993)
Shot Difficulty: 7.5
Defense: 7.5
Moment: 7
While the Cavaliers had assembled a formidable core in the late 1980s and early 1990s, they could never make it past Jordan's Bulls. This wasn't the first time Jordan had ended a series against Cleveland, but it stands as the least iconic.
The Cavs were already down 3-0 in the series but were fighting to stay alive at 101-101 in the final seconds. Gerald Wilkins actually strips Jordan momentarily before he recovers to hit the game-winning fadeaway.
The shot difficulty, defense and moment were all there, but just not to the level of Jordan's other game-winners.
Ehlo's Breakdown
In the timeout, Gerald said he wanted to guard him. He was supposed to be our Jordan stopper. The shot wasn't too difficult, he got enough separation from Gerald even with Hot Rod [John Williams] coming over.
With it being a second-round game and the rivalry we had going, it was important, but they had already won a pair of Finals, so the pressure wasn't quite as high.
I remember it wasn't as bad of a taste in your mouth from the iconic shot [in 1989]. I just remember people screaming "He did it again! He did it again!"
Score: 22
9. James Tortures Pacers Again, Hits Three over Thaddeus Young (2018)
Shot Difficulty: 8
Defense: 7
Moment: 8.5
Although this was a first-round series, it remains the toughest of James' career.
Indiana stole Game 1 in Cleveland, marking the first time in his 13 trips to the playoffs that James had ever lost a postseason opener. It's also the only first-round series to go the entire seven games.
With the series tied at two and knowing a trip to Indiana was on deck, James needed to hit this shot or face going on the road for a potential series-ending Game 6.
With just three seconds to get a shot off, head coach Tyronn Lue spread the floor out with Kevin Love, JR Smith and Kyle Korver and let James go to work.
Ehlo's Breakdown
To catch the ball, break the defender down and then pull up on him, I thought that was a difficult move. Young was there, had a hand up. That was a tight series vs. Indiana, and Cleveland had to keep home-court advantage. Young did a fine job, but the Pacers should have had someone a little quicker on LeBron in this moment.
Score: 23.5
8. LeBron's Three Keeps Cavs Alive vs. Orlando (2009)
Shot Difficulty: 8
Defense: 8
Moment: 8
James' Cavaliers went an NBA-best 66-16 this season and finally looked like a championship-caliber team.
With the defending champion Boston Celtics already knocked out of the playoffs, Cleveland's path to the Finals and an inevitable matchup with Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers seemed like destiny.
Instead, the third-seeded Orlando Magic came to Cleveland and took Game 1 and had a two-point lead with just a second left in Game 2. Had James missed this shot, the Cavs would have been down 0-2 heading to Orlando.
James' catch-and-shoot three-pointer tied the series at 1-1, although Cleveland would go on to lose in six.
Ehlo's Breakdown
This was a really good Magic team. Getting open wasn't easy. LeBron takes [Hedo] Turkoglu into the paint and came back out, caught and shot the ball all in one motion. He had to get that separation. It was a great catch-and-shoot.
The defense was good. Turkoglu got back out there and contested, and Rashard Lewis was coming over too. To do all of that in one motion was difficult.
Score: 24
7. Jordan Banks Game-Winner over Dennis Rodman, Pistons (1989)
Shot Difficulty: 9
Defense: 7.5
Moment: 8
In terms of shot type, this is probably the toughest postseason game-winner of Jordan's career.
Normally a fan of the straightaway pull-up, Jordan first has to get past Dennis Rodman, an All-Defensive first team selection that season who would win back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards the next two seasons. Jordan then hangs in the air while hitting a jumper off the glass over two Pistons defenders.
This came just weeks after his most famous shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 1989 but would not be enough to get Chicago to the Finals.
Ehlo's Breakdown
In this situation, Rodman is trying not to foul him. [Bill] Laimbeer should have come over to help. Rodman could have been a lot closer to him.
This was a tough shot. Jordan was going fast and hard to his right. Having guarded him so many times, a right-handed shooter likes to come back to his left more so because it gets you on balance. Going to his right and kissing it off the glass was a very difficult shot.
The Bulls were still paying their dues here. Big moment for Chicago, but they'd have to still wait a few years. It gave them confidence.
Score: 24.5
6. James Beats the Bulls with Corner Jumper (2015)
Shot Difficulty: 8.5
Defense: 8
Moment: 8.5
In just the second playoff series in James' return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cavs were already in trouble.
Trailing 2-1 with the Chicago Bulls riding the wave of Derrick Rose' game-winning bank-shot three-pointer in Game 3, Cleveland was in real danger of going down 3-1.
Head coach David Blatt drew up a play that had James inbounding the ball, to which he refused. "Have somebody else take the ball out, give me the ball, and everybody get out of the way," James told reporters of the timeout conversation after the game.
This would be the only corner game-winning shot by either James or Michael Jordan, with James' momentum carrying him out of bounds and momentarily into Chicago's bench. Cleveland wouldn't lose again, beating the Bulls three times in a row before advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Ehlo's Breakdown
On the baseline out of bounds, when he goes out to that corner spot and caught the ball, his balance is falling backwards. The difficulty of this shot, only someone with his strength and size could catch and make this off-balanced with a defender like Jimmy Butler on him. I think Jimmy could have been closer, but you're always taught not to foul as a player.
It was a big moment. Chicago was more established, had already made playoff runs. They were well coached. This was the start of four straight Finals trips for Cleveland. If they lose this game, the Bulls go up 3-1. The banker that Rose threw in was insane. The Cavs had to win this one.
Total: 25
5. Jordan Hits First Finals Game-Winner vs. Jazz (1997)
Shot Difficulty: 7.5
Defense: 8.5
Moment: 9.5
There weren't too many accomplishments Jordan had yet to achieve on a basketball court at this point, but hitting a game-winning shot in the Finals was one.
Playing Utah in back-to-back Finals, this was the first of 12 playoff games the Bulls and Jazz would face off in 1997 and 1998. Jordan was sure to set the tone early.
Bryon Russell was a 26-year-old small forward at the time, a starter who averaged 1.6 steals per game that season. His defense is pretty tight until Jordan briefly loses him going left, making this the first of two games in the Finals Jordan would end with Russell as a defender.
Ehlo's Breakdown
The shot difficulty wasn't that hard. The defense was good, I'll give Bryon some credit for that. He didn't get pushed, either.
This was the first game, which is huge to win when you have home court. Especially with this being the Finals, that's a big moment.
Total: 25.5
4. LeBron's Impossible Angle Beats Raptors (2018)
Shot Difficulty: 10
Defense: 8
Moment: 8
James' most recent playoff game-winner was also the most difficult shot angle of any of the 12 on this list.
Going the length of the court before floating a high-arching rainbow off the glass while fading away is tough enough, much less having the strength and touch to perfectly send it through the net.
Cleveland was leading 2-0 in the series but had blown a 2-0 lead to Toronto in 2016 before ultimately winning in six. Had the Raptors won this game and shifted momentum, a long series could have broken out.
James had hit another buzzer-beater against the Pacers just five games earlier, giving him two for the postseason in just two series.
Ehlo's Breakdown:
The difficulty was no question a 10. Shooting it off-balanced, jumping off his right foot and having to shoot it as his momentum was carrying him away from the basket. If he tries to shoot that straight it probably clanks off the rim. Since he went glass, it made it even better.
The moment, even though they were up 2-0, they needed that break and sweep off of the seven-game Pacers series before.
He was going full court, and LeBron had the advantage. [OG] Anunoby does a good job to not let him get to the rim and forced him into a tough shot. I'm surprised they used a rookie on him in that situation, though.
Score: 26
3. James Finishes with 25 Straight Points by Beating Pistons (2007)
Shot Difficulty: 9
Defense: 8
Moment: 9.5
Perhaps the greatest individual game of James' career, Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals is arguably when he became the best player in the NBA.
James finished with 48 points while the other 10 Cavaliers scored a combined 61. His baskets didn't come easy, either, as James fought his way through a tough Pistons defense over and over, taking just three of his 33 shots from outside the arc.
The 22-year-old forward scored the last 25 straight points for Cleveland, culminating on a winding layup straight through the Detroit defense.
While the overall game (deservedly) gets more recognition than the shot itself, this is James' best playoff game-winner, given all that was at stake.
After going down 2-0 in the series, Cleveland would win the final four games before advancing to the first NBA Finals in franchise history.
Ehlo's Breakdown:
The whole buildup for this was just incredible, scoring the last 25 points. I think (Chauncey) Billups was a good defender, but LeBron gets that head of steam going and got by him. He went right through Tayshaun Prince and Jason Maxiell and they just swat down at it instead of getting in front of him. It was an incredibly difficult shot.
Being the second overtime and playing 50 minutes, it’s unbelievable he had the energy to do what he did and not settle for a jumper. The moment, putting the team on his back and entering into that MVP level, this was an important time for LeBron.
Score: 26.5
2. MJ Wins 6th Ring with Last Shot as a Bull (1998)
Shot Difficulty: 8.5
Defense: 8.5
Moment: 10
Jordan was 35 at the time of this shot, the same age James is now.
Chicago had beaten Utah in the Finals the season before, but the Jazz still had a pair of future Hall of Famers in Karl Malone and John Stockton and were up 86-85 with the ball at home with less than 24 seconds left.
Jordan's heads-up play to stay on Karl Malone leads to the steal, giving him the opportunity to hit his second game-winner in a Finals.
While there's a great debate on how much contact Jordan really made against Bryon Russell, he was able to get an open look at the hoop and connected on a 20-foot jumper.
It would not only go down as the shot that won Chicago the 1998 Finals but also Jordan's last shot as a Bull.
Ehlo's Breakdown
Jordan got the steal and they didn't call timeout, so he had plenty of time to dribble down. It was a pretty basic jumper, but it was the move that got him open, the crossover got Russell off-balance before the push. He was able to bring the ball back in rhythm and go straight up without a hand in his face. It was a clean look. He had played an incredible game and had to have been running on empty.
The moment doesn't get any bigger than this. Winning an NBA Finals, everyone wondering whether this was the last shot he would take.
Score: 27
1. Jordan Hits 'The Shot' (1989)
Shot Difficulty: 9
Defense: 10
Moment: 10
Perhaps the most famous shot in NBA history, "The Shot" is what helped make Jordan, Jordan.
Cleveland was actually the better team coming into the series, finishing the regular season with the second-best record in the East (57-25), whereas Chicago was the sixth seed at 47-35. The Cavs went a perfect 6-0 against the Bulls in the regular season, too, and were 37-4 at home.
This all mattered very little to Jordan, of course.
The Cavs know the ball is going to Jordan and double-team him with Larry Nance and Ehlo, with three second left in a winner-take-all Game 5. Jordan beats Nance, gets to his spot and seems to hang in the air forever before sinking an 18-foot jumper.
Ehlo's Breakdown
I'm biased, I'll go with a 10 for defense! We hadn't had expansion yet, so playing teams in the division, it was three at home and three away. We pretty much owned the Bulls in all six games. We're the three seed, we have the home-court advantage but lose Game 1 to them. The series should have never even came back, but Michael missed two free throws at the end of Game 4 that would have iced it for them and beat us 3-1. The moment was up there for both franchises, because if we win, I really believe that we'd go on to win some championships. This kind of spring-boarded them towards their first three championships.
It was a side inbound, so we double-teamed him but Larry couldn't stay in front of him, so it let him catch the ball pretty easily. And then three seconds—because I've done this a thousand times now—it feels like eternity if you count in your head, but in all reality it's three seconds, so he didn't have time to do much. Catch. Two hard dribbles. Pull-up.
I wasn't jumping with him because I kind of overran him on the wing, so I was running to catch up, and he jumps straight up, whereas I'm flying by him in that sense. I don't think we had video review at that time, but I knew he got it off. I watched it go in and couldn't believe it.
Score: 29