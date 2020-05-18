Jason Hehir: Karl Malone, Bryon Russell Declined Interviews for 'The Last Dance'

JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Dozens of people in and out of the NBA world took part in "The Last Dance" documentary that covered Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, but a pair of former teammates didn't want to take part.

Director Jason Hehir said Monday that Karl Malone and Bryon Russell were the only notable players who declined to be interviewed, via Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show.

Malone and Russell were both on the 1997-98 Utah Jazz team that lost to the Bulls in the NBA Finals. Jordan hit the game-winning shot in Game 6 over Russell.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.