Jason Hehir: Karl Malone, Bryon Russell Declined Interviews for 'The Last Dance'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Michael Jordan (L) of the Chicago Bulls smiles while standing next to Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz 07 June in the first half of game three of the NBA Finals at the United Center in Chicago, IL. The seven game series is tied at 1-1. AFP PHOTO Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Dozens of people in and out of the NBA world took part in "The Last Dance" documentary that covered Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, but a pair of former teammates didn't want to take part.

Director Jason Hehir said Monday that Karl Malone and Bryon Russell were the only notable players who declined to be interviewed, via Andrew Perloff of the Dan Patrick Show.

Malone and Russell were both on the 1997-98 Utah Jazz team that lost to the Bulls in the NBA Finals. Jordan hit the game-winning shot in Game 6 over Russell. 

   

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    'The Last Dance' Winners and Losers

    We look at the biggest winners and losers from the epic series 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    'The Last Dance' Winners and Losers

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    @AndrewDBailey picks the best nuggets from ‘The Last Dance’ finale ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top Takeaways from Bulls Doc ✍

    Andy Bailey
    via Bleacher Report

    ‘The Last Dance’ Ends with a Maddening Question—and an Answer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    ‘The Last Dance’ Ends with a Maddening Question—and an Answer

    Haley O'Shaughnessy
    via The Ringer

    Re-Drafting the 2019 NBA Draft 📝

    Nearly one year later, we re-do the 2019 class

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting the 2019 NBA Draft 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report