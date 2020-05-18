Nick Saban Sent Alabama Players 'Powerful' Scene from 'The Last Dance'

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Nick Saban knows greatness when he sees it, and he wanted his players to see it, too.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head football coach told ESPN's Scott Van Pelt that he shared the last few minutes of The Last Dance's eighth episode with his players (3:28 mark):

Episode 8 concluded with Michael Jordan winning the 1996 NBA Finals on Father's Day. It was the Chicago Bulls legend's fourth championship, but the first since his father, James Jordan, was murdered in July 1993.

The Last Dance is a 10-episode documentary series focused on Jordan and major events leading up to the 1997-98 Bulls capturing the sixth and final title of their 1990s dynasty. The final two episodes aired on ESPN Sunday night.

Saban has gone 157-23 since Alabama hired him as head coach in January 2007, including a 12-5 bowl record with five national championships.