76ers' Tobias Harris to Help 12 Families Pay Mortgages Amid COVID-19

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMay 18, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 136-130. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Philadelphia to help 12 families associated with the program pay three months' worth of mortgage during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

"We're experiencing one of the biggest crises in the history of humankind," the 27-year-old said in the press release, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Noah Levick. "Being able to provide kindness to people putting their lives at risk in hospitals and supporting Philadelphia families in dire need of help is an important responsibility for me."

Levick added:  

"[Harris will] also give lunch on Tuesday to 250 health care workers at Temple University Hospital in a partnership with Chick-Fil-A. The final component of Harris' charitable contributions is a donation of 20,000 children's books for home libraries in Philadelphia through the Read by 4th program. It's a fitting donation for Harris, a proud and voracious reader."

Harris' charitable donations predate COVID-19 forcing the NBA to enter a hiatus on March 12. In October, the 2011 first-round pick gifted $1 million to be divided between nine charities, with $600,000 going to Philadelphia-based operations.

Harris has also joined the Sixers in COVID-19 relief efforts:

Video Play Button

Harris was traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to Philly in February 2019, and he re-signed with the 76ers  on a five-year, $180 million deal in July.

He is averaging 19.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 34.5 minutes per game across 65 starts for the 39-26 Sixers this season.

