Tristan Thompson Files Lawsuit Against Kimberly Alexander, Cites Paternity Test

Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson has filed a libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander, who says he's the father of her five-year-old son, according to TMZ.

Page Six's Francesca Bacardi reported May 14 that Khloe Kardashian, who has a two-year-old child with Thompson, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Alexander. Alexander subsequently referenced the allegations in a pair of Instagram posts. Thompson says he took a paternity test that concluded he was not the father of Alexander's child.

The lawsuit says a paternity test indicated Thompson isn't the father of the child in question. The suit alleges Kimberly posted the confidential test on social media and wrote, "I know for sure that Tristan Thompson is the father of my child."

Marty Singer, Thompson's attorney, said in the cease-and-desist letter that Thompson would be willing to take a second paternity test provided it came from an accredited lab to remove any doubt, per Bacardi.

E! News' McKenna Aiello and Elyse Dupre also shared a portion of the letter from Singer:

"After it was indisputably established by a paternity test performed by one of the most reputable labs that Mr. Thompson is not your child's father, we thought that would be the end of this. Instead, you have continued to spread outrageous lies about my clients, including ridiculous fictional conspiracy theories that you conjured up claiming that my clients supposedly somehow falsified the paternity test results since members of the Kardashian family had previously used the same trustworthy lab."

In addition to his daughter with Kardashian, Thompson has a three-year-old son with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.