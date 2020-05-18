Video: Alabama's Saban Reacts to Michael Jordan's Emotional Quote on Mentality

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2020

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches warm-ups before an NCAA football game against LSU Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban understands where Michael Jordan is coming from on his competitiveness.

Saban responded to a clip of Jordan from "The Last Dance" where the Chicago Bulls star emotionally discussed how teammates might have viewed him negatively because of his intense drive to win:

"This sort of defines the ultimate competitor," Saban said. "The ultimate sacrifice that you have to make to win. The ultimate sacrifice you have to make to be a leader."

The coach noted the parallels between Jordan, who won six NBA titles during his career, with his own coaching style that has led him to six national titles.

"I never heard anybody articulate that better than what Michael Jordan did because of the type of competitor he was," he added.

Saban also relayed quotes from Kobe Bryant, who had a similar mindset during his NBA career.

He said it's "uncomfortable" to keep that mentality but explained that it's necessary to win.  

