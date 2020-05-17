Video: Steve Kerr Told Michael Jordan 'I'll Be Ready' for 1997 GW Shot vs. Jazz

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Michael Jordan was named the 1997 NBA Finals MVP, but Steve Kerr won the Chicago Bulls their fifth championship since 1991.

"I'll be ready," Kerr had told Jordan before his game-winning shot, as told during Episode 9 of ESPN's The Last Dance 10-part documentary series Sunday night.

Jordan praised Kerr while meeting with the media afterward:

And Kerr joked about the circumstances during the Bulls' championship parade:

Kerr was part of Chicago's second three-peat in the 1990s from 1995 to '98. The current Golden State Warriors head coach joined the Bulls ahead of the 1993-94 campaign, missing out on the team's first three rings of the Jordan era from 1991 to '93.

Kerr won five championships as a player—the other two coming as a member of the San Antonio Spurs (1999, 2003)—and added three more as the Warriors head coach (2015, '17, '18).

The Last Dance has chronicled Jordan and the core characters from the 1997-98 Bulls championship team.