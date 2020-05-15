Chris Paul Discusses Donald Sterling, NBA Restart, 'The Last Dance'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March, 8, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Chris Paul is keeping busy during the NBA's shutdown, serving as an executive producer on a documentary about former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. 

The documentary, titled Blackballed, will premiere Monday on Quibi and serves as an examination of race in America through the events that led to Sterling being forced to sell the Clippers in 2014. 

Appearing on ESPN's The Jump, Paul explained why the team came close to boycotting its playoff game against the Golden State Warriors after audio of Sterling making racist comments became public. 

"It was bigger than that...bigger than than basketball," he said. "It was more about life, race relations and how people respond."

Paul was also asked about the possibility of the NBA resuming this season at some point. 

"We want to play bad," the Oklahoma City Thunder star said. "A lot of hard decisions, but with the team around us, will get to where we want to. ... We miss the game."

      

