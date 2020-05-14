Chris Paul Says It'll Take 'A While' to Be Playoff-Ready After COVID-19 Layoff

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and told Corden that it would "take a while" for him to be ready to get back into game shape for a potential resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, which is suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of guys have been home, a lot of guys haven't had access to weights and the gyms, and all that different type stuff," Paul said.

"It's a conversation amongst us players and whatnot to figure out but at least four weeks or so," he later added.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on April 12 that one idea being floated around in league circles involved a 25-day transition period to get players physically ready for the remainder of the season.

Eleven days would be earmarked for individual workouts before a two-week training camp.

