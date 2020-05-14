Chris Paul Says It'll Take 'A While' to Be Playoff-Ready After COVID-19 Layoff

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 14, 2020

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 08: Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 08, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul went on The Late Late Show with James Corden and told Corden that it would "take a while" for him to be ready to get back into game shape for a potential resumption of the 2019-20 NBA season, which is suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of guys have been home, a lot of guys haven't had access to weights and the gyms, and all that different type stuff," Paul said.

"It's a conversation amongst us players and whatnot to figure out but at least four weeks or so," he later added.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported on April 12 that one idea being floated around in league circles involved a 25-day transition period to get players physically ready for the remainder of the season.

Eleven days would be earmarked for individual workouts before a two-week training camp.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

