Report: Colleges Discussing In-Conference Home-and-Home Matchups Amid COVID-19

Sam Craft/Associated Press

As the 2020 college football season approaches, some conferences are beginning to prepare contingency plans in case their opponents are unable to play as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Stadium's Brett McMurphy, several schools are having "preliminary discussions" about home-and-home series for this season should they need to replace games on this year's slate.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

