Video: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Announces on Twitter He'll Wear No. 2 Jersey

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) runs during the Southeastern Conference Championship NCAA college football game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Atlanta. (Ric Tapia via AP)
Ric Tapia/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has worn the No. 2 throughout his football career (though he wore the No. 1 at Oklahoma), so it only makes sense that he would continue doing so in the NFL

Hurts announced Wednesday that he would be wearing the No. 2 with the Birds:

He was also a second-round pick by the Eagles and likely will be the second-string quarterback behind Carson Wentz. The Eagles will also be hoping he can provide a dual threat as a passer and runner if he does see the field, perhaps as a Taysom Hill-esque weapon in short yardage or on the goal line. 

So the No. 2 works on a number of levels. 

