Video: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Announces on Twitter He'll Wear No. 2 Jersey

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has worn the No. 2 throughout his football career (though he wore the No. 1 at Oklahoma), so it only makes sense that he would continue doing so in the NFL.

Hurts announced Wednesday that he would be wearing the No. 2 with the Birds:

He was also a second-round pick by the Eagles and likely will be the second-string quarterback behind Carson Wentz. The Eagles will also be hoping he can provide a dual threat as a passer and runner if he does see the field, perhaps as a Taysom Hill-esque weapon in short yardage or on the goal line.

So the No. 2 works on a number of levels.