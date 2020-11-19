    Paul Reed's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated 76ers Roster

    The Philadelphia 76ers selected DePaul star Paul Reed with the No. 58 overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft Wednesday.

         

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Paul Reed

    Position: PF

    Height: 6'9"

    Weight: 220 lbs

    Pro Comparison: Maurice Harkless

    Scouting Report: Paul Reed made noise with unique defensive playmaking activity for a 6'9", interchangeable big. And while he didn't make a big jump offensively this season, flashes of post scoring and outside touch remain encouraging.

           

    76ers Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Tobias Harris, SF: $36M (2024)

    Ben Simmons, PG: $33.9M (2025)

    Joel Embiid, C: $29.5M (2023)

    Danny Green, SG: $15.4M (2021)

    Seth Curry, SG: $8M (2023)

    Mike Scott, PF: $4.9M (2021)

    Zhaire Smith, SG: $3M (2022)

    Matisse Thybulle, SF: $2.6M (2023)

    Furkan Korkmaz, SG: $1.7M (2021)

    Shake Milton, PG: $1.7M (2023)

    Tyrese Maxey, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Isaiah Joe, SG

    Paul Reed, PF

         

    Free Agents

    Alec Burks, SG: UFA

    Glenn Robinson III, SG: UFA

    Kyle O'Quinn, C: UFA

    Raul Neto, PG: UFA

    Ryan Broekhoff, SF: UFA

           

    The 21-year-old began his college career as a peripheral member of the Blue Demons rotation. He played 276 total minutes over 28 appearances in 2017-18.

    Five members of DePaul's frontcourt graduated after the season, which allowed him to become a regular starter as a sophomore. He responded by averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks en route to winning the Big East's Most Improved Player award.

    Reed's production climbed once again in 2019-20. He averaged a double-double (15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds) while blocking 2.6 shots per game. He was a member of the All-Big East second team.

    Shooting is one area of concern with regard to his potential at the next level, though.

    Reed hit 53.5 percent of his field goals but offered limited range. He attempted 103 three-pointers, knocking them down at a 33.0 percent clip.

    Speaking to Scott Phillips of WeAreDePaul.com, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman highlighted Reed's offensive limitations while acknowledging the defensive value he might provide:

    "Reed hit a wall as a shooter which seems likely to keep him from going first round. Improving his jumper was a goal he fell short of. No pre-draft process hurts him too. Reed would have benefited from selling teams on his shooting in workouts. But he was the only player this year to total 70 blocks and 50 steals. Unique defensive playmaker who's still skilled and capable outside when set. I bet teams in 20's would rather gamble on guards or wings but figure Reed could go anywhere in the second round."

    An Eastern Conference scout expressed doubts to Phillips about how much better he can be as a shooter.

    That will likely be the difference between whether he can regularly crack a starting rotation or is limited to a reserve role.

    Reed's rebounding and block numbers speak for themselves, and they underscore his leaping ability since he is 6'9" and 220 pounds. Those tools alone justify Philadelphia's investment at this point in the draft.

    Should he find more offensive consistency outside of the paint, he could turn into a steal for the 76ers.

