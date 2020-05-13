Dwight Howard on Teaming Up with LeBron James on Lakers: 'It's Still Shocking'

Chris Elise/Getty Images

Dwight Howard is now playing alongside LeBron James after years of playing against him, something he still doesn't believe.

The Los Angeles Lakers center discussed the situation Wednesday with teammate Jared Dudley on Instagram Live:

"Man, it's been wild, man. I remember telling my sister, man, me and LeBron been playing against each other since we were 15, 16 years old. And I was like, man, we'll never play with each other, you know. We always like playing against each other. All of a sudden, we end up teammates. I couldn't believe it. And I'm like wow, this is crazy, I'm playing with LeBron James. It's still shocking. ...We like brothers from another mother. It's crazy, it's crazy."

James was the No. 1 recruit in the 2003 class, per 247Sports, while Howard was the No. 1 prospect in the 2004 class. They each went straight from high school to the NBA, being the first overall pick in back-to-back seasons.

Their NBA careers also featured several notable battles, including Howard's Orlando Magic beating James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2009 Eastern Conference Finals. The two have also played together on All-Star teams and USA Basketball, combining to win an Olympic gold medal in 2008.

This is still the first time playing together for a full season, and they have found plenty of success with the Lakers entering the NBA's hiatus with the best record in the Western Conference (49-14).

Though Howard signed just a one-year deal with Los Angeles, he seems to be enjoying himself in his 16th NBA season.