Sami Zayn Forfeits WWE Intercontinental Title; Tournament to Begin Friday

The WWE has stripped Sami Zayn of the intercontinental belt and declared the title vacant.

A tournament will be held to determine a new champion, and that competition will begin at the next Friday Night SmackDown.

The news broke during a showing of WWE Backstage. Official wording from Fox Sports' official WWE account declared that Zayn was "unable to compete and defend the Intercontinental Championship," leading to the vacancy.

Zayn last appeared on screen during the first night of WrestleMania 36, when he retained the international title against Daniel Bryan on April 4. He also appeared on Friday Night SmackDown the night before.

He has not appeared on television since.

On May 1, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Alfred Konuwa of Forbes) reported why Zayn was not on SmackDown's previous episode:



"The reason Zayn wasn't on SmackDown this past week with Nakamura and Cesaro is that he made the choice not to come, which everyone was told they had that option to do. He was originally part of the show."

As Konuwa noted in his follow-up analysis, Meltzer's comments were in reference to WWE giving wrestlers the option to sit out in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The WWE has been shooting lived and taped broadcasts from its performance center in Orlando, Florida, since mid-March.

One week later, Meltzer said in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Lennard Surrao of Sportskeeda) that Zayn "had still not agreed to return to work at last word."

