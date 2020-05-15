Kill the Squash Match: Why WWE Reliance on Easy Wins Is Turning into a Big Loss

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Squash matches are a dime a dozen in WWE. This professional wrestling staple has existed since before the company even existed, but it is used more by WWE than any other promotion.

The idea of the contest is simple: One wrestler is completely dominant over someone who is not on the roster at all or has been barely used, allowing the winner to seem like they are more important and powerful than others who might try to compete in the ring.

A wrestler's reputation can be thrown out completely after being squashed, but that is not the biggest problem with a contest like this.

The issue more than anything is that such a match doesn't accomplish anything other than boring the fans. It doesn't get the winner over or help to move any stories forward. It simply wastes time.

The WWE Universe is not clamoring to see Sheamus or Bobby Lashley defeat talent in one minute flat every week. Braun Strowman did not become the universal champion because he just kept throwing around men half his size. These are artificial buffers at best.

These contests are a detriment to the overall product, and it is easy to pinpoint the primary reasons why. Squash matches just cannot sustain the product in the same way the concept did decades ago.