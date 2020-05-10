2020 NBA Mock Draft: Predictions for Most Athletic First-Round Prospects

Tony Tribble/Associated Press

The college and international ranks are always filled with talented basketball players. But only 60 can be selected during the NBA draft. So, teams and scouts are constantly evaluating and looking for the future stars of the league in the buildup to the annual event.

This year's NBA draft class is no different. However, it's clear who some of the top selections will be based on various factors. One of those is athleticism, as some teams will want players who can easily make the transition to the next level. And while all professional basketball players are great athletes, having an extra step can go a long way.

After a mock for the first round of this year's draft, we'll take a look at three of the most exciting, athletic prospects in the class.

NBA Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Golden State: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Cleveland: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Minnesota: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Atlanta: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

5. Detroit: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6. New York: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

7. Chicago: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

8. Charlotte: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

9. Washington: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

10. Phoenix: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

11. San Antonio: RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

12. Sacramento: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

13. New Orleans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

14. Portland: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

15. Orlando: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

16. Minnesota (via Brooklyn): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

17. Boston (via Memphis): Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

18. Dallas: Isaiah Stewart, C, Washington

19. Milwaukee (via Indiana): Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

20. Brooklyn (via Philadelphia): Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

21. Denver (via Houston): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Philadelphia (via Oklahoma City): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

23. Miami: Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C, Duke

24. Utah: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

25. Oklahoma City (via Denver): Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos

26. Boston: Leandro Bolmaro, SF, FC Barcelona

27. New York (via L.A. Clippers): Tre Jones, PG, Duke

28. Toronto: Xavier Tillman, PF, Michigan State

29. L.A. Lakers: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

30. Boston (via Milwaukee): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

Most Athletic Prospects

Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Although Anthony Edwards averaged 19.1 points per game during his lone season at Georgia, he's not really a shooter. Instead, the 18-year-old shooting guard has relied heavily on his driving ability and tremendous athleticism to create scoring opportunities. And his game definitely has the potential to play in the NBA.

Edwards is one of the favorites to be the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft, and there are numerous reasons for that. Perhaps none bigger than his athletic ability, which had Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman raving after his team took on Edwards' Bulldogs this season.

"He's got an NBA body right now. He can dribble drive in traffic at the next level, take contact, finish through contact," Musselman said, according to NBA.com's Chris Dortch. "You watch a guy on film and he's really good and then you watch him live, just his explosiveness. He's got NBA athleticism and NBA strength."

Don't be surprised when Edwards' name is the first one called on draft night. And if it's the Warriors who have the No. 1 pick (they currently have the best odds to land it), Edwards should fit in nicely with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a guard rotation that would feature numerous types of skill sets.

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

An NBA team won't be drafting James Wiseman based off his college stats (he played only three games at Memphis). Instead, they'll be banking on the fact that Wiseman's skill, athleticism and potential will lead to the 7-foot-1 center having a successful career at the next level.

Wiseman may not have gotten much playing experience in college, but he remains an exciting potential future NBA star. The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor calls Wiseman an "athletic marvel" in his scouting report of the 19-year-old big man, noting that

"Elite measurables with long arms and a strong frame," O'Connor wrote. "He runs the floor like a gazelle, and he explodes vertically when he has space to launch."

There will likely be numerous teams early in the draft with interest in Wiseman, including the Cavaliers, who should have an early selection as they currently have the second-best odds of landing the top pick. If they instead select around No. 2 or No. 3, then Wiseman could be their pick as he'd provide them with a dominant post player for years to come who can learn under veterans Andre Drummond and Kevin Love.

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

Obi Toppin's final season at Dayton may have been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he showcased all season why he's one of the most exciting and athletic players in this year's draft class.

After a solid freshman year, Toppin improved in his sophomore season, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds in 31 games while shooting 63.3 percent from the field. He also received numerous accolades, including the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy.

O'Connor calls Toppin a "pure athlete who runs the floor with grace and jumps with explosive power" in his scouting report of the 22-year-old power forward.

"Nimble ball handler who can attack from the perimeter," O'Connor wrote. "He’ll be a weapon in fake dribble handoffs since he can facilitate, shoot, or get to the basket."

Toppin is likely to be an early pick in the draft, and one potential fit for him could be the Pistons. Detroit is missing the presence of a star player, and Toppin could develop into one in the years to come.