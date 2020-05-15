Tua's Brother Taulia Tagovailoa Transfers to Maryland from Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Taulia Tagovailoa, a rising sophomore quarterback who was on Alabama's depth chart behind brother Tua last year, will transfer to Maryland:

Tagovailoa entered the NCAA transfer portal on May 8, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com, and numerous reports provided reasoning as to why.

Aaron Suttles of The Athletic said the following: "Sources indicated he talked openly of transferring on multiple occasions. The writing was on the wall."

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic added these comments: "Going back to my Bama recruiting roots, Taulia told me on multiple occasions how he only wanted to go to Alabama just because it would be easier on his parents to go to games. He didn't want to be in Tua's shadow."

Tua Tagovailoa is now a Miami Dolphin after going fifth overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

As for Taulia, Mike Rodak of AL.com listed him as the backup on the team's depth chart behind starter Mac Jones in March. Paul Tyson and Bryce Young are the team's other quarterbacks.

Jones, a rising junior, took over as Alabama's started when Tua suffered a season-ending hip dislocation on November. For the season, Jones completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Crimson Tide went 3-1 in his starts, which included a 35-16 win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

Tyson is a 4-star recruit out of Trussville, Alabama, and the great-grandson of legendary Crimson Tide coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Young should be the quarterback of Alabama's future. 247Sports ranked him as the second-best overall prospect in the class of 2020.

Taulia has a lot of competition for the starting role, but he's an accomplished quarterback in his own right, throwing for 3,728 yards and 35 touchdowns in his senior year at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama.

Of note, 247Sports listed him as their No. 5 pro-style quarterback. His list of offers included LSU, Michigan and Oregon.

Now he joins the Terrapins, where he joins a depth chart that includes Josh Jackson, Tyler DeSue and Lance Legendre.

The Terps are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 5 against Towson, although that is dependent upon the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on collegiate fall athletics.