Top Takeaways from Night 4 of Chicago Bulls Documentary 'The Last Dance'

3 of 9

EUGENE GARCIA/Getty Images

News broke that Michael Jordan was retiring at a Chicago White Sox game in October 1993. The story blew up almost immediately, leading to a press conference akin to a circus the next morning.

"It's hard to overstate the loss of Michael Jordan to the National Basketball Association and to the heartbeat of this community of Chicago," Tom Brokaw said during his report that morning.

Jordan left the door open to return in his comments to the press, but it didn't make the news feel any less "seismic," as ESPN's Andrea Kremer put it. And it only added fuel to the fire of some conspiracy theories.

The Last Dance then jumps into the long-running theory that Jordan's sudden retirement was actually a secret suspension handed down by Commissioner David Stern.

"Ridiculous. No basis in fact," Stern said. "I could bang on the table and say it's a calumnious, slanderous lie or whatever. It's just not true. Never was and never will be, no matter how many times people ask the question."

Everyone else whose answers were shown on this question, including Jordan's, echoed Stern's reply. Again, this was about fatigue from basketball, the terribly tragic death of his father, and ultimately, his jump to the White Sox.

This was a childhood dream of MJ's. And now, he had a chance to live that out and honor his father. Jordan said his last conversation with James was about walking away from basketball and making a run at MLB.

Jordan started with the Birmingham Barons, where his manager was future World Series champion Terry Francona. The media and fan attention was unprecedented for a minor league baseball player. Francona explained how quickly games sold out, as well as the respect Jordan had for the game.

After a 13-game hitting streak to start his baseball career, pitchers started feeding Jordan a steady diet of breaking balls. As he went through a slump, the media hit him with an avalanche of stories about how he was not only going to fail but also be an embarrassment to baseball.

"That fueled me more so than anything," Jordan said of the coverage. "And it drove me to make this thing work. I had to play catch-up, but I'm going to do it, going to do it, going to do it. I had f--king blisters, second skin swinging that bat."

One of Francona's assistants said MJ's work ethic was the best he'd ever been around. He spent hours before and after practices and games working on his batting. And eventually, he started to figure it out. He finished with a .202 batting average and 51 RBI.

"With 1,500 at-bats, he'd have found a way to get to the major leagues," Francona said.