B/R NBA Staff: Building Legendary Starting 5s from the Last 50-Plus Years

LM OTERO/Associated Press

Jason Kidd was the better defender and Allen Iverson the more gifted scorer, but Steve Nash earns the nod for his passing and scoring efficiency. Winning back-to-back MVPs in 2005 and 2006, Nash had remarkable shooting splits of .494/.436/.905 for the decade while averaging 16.2 points and 9.1 assists. He transformed a lifeless Phoenix Suns team into one of the most exciting run-and-gun groups in NBA history.

Kobe Byrant won four of the decade's 10 championships, including a Finals MVP in 2009. Averaging 28.2 points over his 748 games, he was a force on the defensive end as well, earning All-Defensive honors in nine of the 10 seasons.

While Dwyane Wade, Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter were all impressive, Bryant was the best shooting guard of the decade and the second-greatest of all time.

Not starting his career until 2003, James had established himself as the NBA's best player by the time the decade was over. James would win two MVPs, make five All-Star teams and lead the league in scoring in 2007-08. This wouldn't even be his best or most productive decade, yet he's still deserving of a spot on this list.

Kevin Garnett and Dirk Nowitzki deserve shouts here, but Tim Duncan narrowly edges both for his two-way impact and three titles. As the heart of the San Antonio Spurs' dynasty that peaked in the 2000s, Duncan averaged 21.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 blocks and shot 50.4 percent for the decade. He won two regular-season MVPs, two Finals MVPs and made an All-Defensive team every season.

No player was more dominant than Shaquille O'Neal in the early 2000s. He won league MVP in 2000 while taking home back-to-back-to-back Finals MVPs in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

A nine-time All-Star, O'Neal was unstoppable as his 7'1", 325-pound frame bullied opponents in the paint, leading to averages of 23.1 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the decade.

Starting Lineup: Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal

—Greg Swartz