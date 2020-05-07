Report: Raiders Sell out 2020 Home Games for Allegiant Stadium Inaugural Season

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas is ready for football.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders sold out their entire allotment of tickets for their 2020 home slate at Allegiant Stadium. It's not just season tickets, either, as every single home ticket in the stadium has been sold for the team's inaugural campaign in Sin City.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.