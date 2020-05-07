Report: Raiders Sell out 2020 Home Games for Allegiant Stadium Inaugural Season

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 8, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 23: Crews test out architectural light ribbons and exterior sign lighting as construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on April 23, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas is ready for football.   

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders sold out their entire allotment of tickets for their 2020 home slate at Allegiant Stadium. It's not just season tickets, either, as every single home ticket in the stadium has been sold for the team's inaugural campaign in Sin City.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

