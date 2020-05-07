Bills' Jake Fromm Praised by Anonymous NFL Exec: 'He'll Play 10 to 12 Years'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 7, 2020

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game against the Murray State Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills were praised for their choice of Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm with the 167th overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft.

"I was surprised he was available in the fifth round. He's got good intangibles, smarts and throws with timing," an anonymous AFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in an article released Thursday. "He's not a big-time talent, but he'll play 10 to 12 years in this league."

                 

