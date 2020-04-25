Jake Fromm NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills' Pick

QB7 Jake Fromm, Georgia

STRENGTHS

—Three-year starter at Georgia and big-time winner in the SEC.

—Smart, high-IQ quarterback who will have no issues learning NFL offenses.

—Accurate passer on timing-based routes who sees the field well.

—Doesn't shy away from throwing 50-50 balls or taking chances over the top.

—Efficient passer who puts the ball into windows for his receivers to advance after the catch.

—Has nice touch and throws a catchable ball.

WEAKNESSES

—Average size, arm strength and athleticism.

—Is not able to move around in the pocket to extend plays or create on the move.

—Gets to advanced reads late; needs to read the field faster.

—Doesn't seem to trust his arm to make throws outside the hashes and gets caught looking for safe routes.

—Regressed throughout his career at Georgia and never built on freshman-season momentum, when his football IQ and accuracy were promising.

—Will need a good offensive line keeping him clean and protected in the pocket.

           

OVERALL

Fromm is a low-risk, low-reward quarterback who would be ideal for a team with a great defense and a good run game. He won't turn the ball over, but he also won't create many big plays on his own. Fromm's limited athleticism and arm strength will create a belief that he's a game manager. That could work in the right fit, but at worst he's a high-level backup who can win games if pressed into action.

             

GRADE: 79

PRO COMPARISON: Kirk Cousins/Chase Daniel

