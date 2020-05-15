Jonathan Taylor, Colts Agree to 4-Year Rookie Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2020

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Morry Gash/Associated Press

Running back Jonathan Taylor has signed his rookie deal with the Indianapolis Colts, the team announced Friday.

The Colts also signed quarterback Jacob Eason, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow to their rookie deals as well, per the announcement. 

Indianapolis selected Taylor with the No. 41 overall draft pick, one of the team's two second-round picks along with receiver Michael Pittman Jr. 

Though the team already has Marlon Mack, head coach Frank Reich expects the rookie to have a significant role in the backfield in 2020.

"He has the size and speed to be able to have good vision, and when he hits it, Jonathan Taylor is an explosive player," Reich said, per Mike Wells of ESPN. "That size and 4.3 [40-yard dash] speed—we want to turn those 10-yard gains into 50- and 60-yard gains."

The two could form a "one-two punch" for the Colts in 2020.

Taylor has already showed he can handle a heavy workload during an incredible college career at Wisconsin. The running back totaled 6,174 rushing yards from 2017-19, ranking sixth in NCAA history and first among players with only three years of action.

Video Play Button

With his past production and skill set, the 21-year-old has a chance to be a star at the next level. 

Adding the free-agent signing of Philip Rivers, the Colts should improve upon their 7-9 record from 2019.

