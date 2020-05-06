John Cena Honors Dr. Evan Shannon for COVID-19 Work in Twitter Video

Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE star John Cena called attention to Dr. Evan Shannon for his continued work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cena noted that Shannon "gets very little time at home" and must sanitize himself completely once he does return home in order to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"Dr. Evan Shannon is unbelievably brave and selfless," Cena said. "Doc, from me to you, you're a real hero."

Cena's video was part of "The Real Heroes Project," which was launched as a collaborative effort by sports leagues across the country.

Aaron Judge, Christian Yelich, Drew Brees, DeAndre Hopkins, Breanna Stewart, Wayne Gretzky and Jordan Spieth are among those who have also honored medical personnel for their efforts amid the pandemic.