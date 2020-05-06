John Cena Honors Dr. Evan Shannon for COVID-19 Work in Twitter Video

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

Actor John Cena speaks at the Empire State Building in support of the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

WWE star John Cena called attention to Dr. Evan Shannon for his continued work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cena noted that Shannon "gets very little time at home" and must sanitize himself completely once he does return home in order to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"Dr. Evan Shannon is unbelievably brave and selfless," Cena said. "Doc, from me to you, you're a real hero."

Cena's video was part of "The Real Heroes Project," which was launched as a collaborative effort by sports leagues across the country.

Aaron Judge, Christian Yelich, Drew Brees, DeAndre Hopkins, Breanna Stewart, Wayne Gretzky and Jordan Spieth are among those who have also honored medical personnel for their efforts amid the pandemic.

Related

    The Revival Talk Future; WWE Money in the Bank Matches

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Revival Talk Future; WWE Money in the Bank Matches

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Most Likely Turns at Money in the Bank 2020

    @BRDoctor looks at the heel and face turns that could happen this weekend 👉

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Most Likely Turns at Money in the Bank 2020

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Moments of Hulk Hogan-Randy Savage Feud

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Ranking the Best Moments of Hulk Hogan-Randy Savage Feud

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    The Revival Explain WWE Release, Meetings with Vince

    WWE logo
    WWE

    The Revival Explain WWE Release, Meetings with Vince

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report