Report: Ex-Michigan QB Shea Patterson Signs Chiefs Contract as UDFA

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is reportedly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an unrestricted free agent.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news.

Patterson spent the last two seasons as Michigan's starting quarterback after transferring from Ole Miss, throwing for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns against 15 interceptions.

The Chiefs carried only two quarterbacks on their roster last season, Patrick Mahomes and Chad Henne. Barring an injury to Mahomes, that likely means Patterson will compete with Henne and Jordan Ta'amu for the backup duties.

The Chiefs signed Ta'amu after he had a successful stint in the short-lived return of the XFL.

One of the most highly touted recruits of the 2016 high school class, Patterson never lived up to expectations in college. He struggled in two years at Ole Miss before transferring to learn under Jim Harbaugh, becoming one of the most oft-criticized parts of a struggling Michigan offense.

In two years at Michigan, Patterson never topped the quarterback rating he put up in his sophomore season at Ole Miss. Patterson also lost more than eight points from his completion percentage from his junior to senior seasons.

If we're ranking quarterbacks by likelihood to make the Chiefs' final roster, Patterson is a clear fourth at the moment.