T-Wolves' Gersson Rosas Talks NBA Draft Capital, Possible Trade Opportunities

May 3, 2020

Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas discussed some of his team's future plans in a "State of the Timberwolves" radio interview on Saturday, per Dane Moore of Zone Coverage.

The comments included talk of draft capital, making moves for picks, being aggressive in the draft and free agency and his thoughts on Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez, whom the team acquired in February.

"In a 'State of the Timberwolves' radio interview tonight, Gersson Rosas suggested the draft could be an opportunity for trades. Rosas referenced potentially having three picks in the top 33 in this draft. Called it potentially 'the most draft capital' in the league," Moore wrote.

Minnesota owns its first- and second-round picks and could hold the Brooklyn Nets' 2020 choice as well. Per RealGM, the Nets' selection is protected from pick Nos. 1 through 14, but that draft real estate is reserved for non-playoff teams in the lottery. The Nets are six games ahead of the Washington Wizards, who are the first team on the outside looking into the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Chances are Brooklyn's pick will be later than No. 14.

The Wolves also own the third-worst record in the league. The draft lottery will decide their ultimate positioning in Rounds 1 and 2, but the Wolves are guaranteed to pick no lower than seventh if they finish with the league's third-worst record, and their second-round selection will be no lower than No. 33, as second-round picks are chosen by win-loss record.

Moore also relayed the following on the team's plans to potentially be aggressive.

Video Play Button

"In his address this evening, Gersson Rosas did not rule out being aggressive this offseason. Rosas referenced last summer and how he was very aggressive in the draft (trading up for Jarrett Culver) and in free agency (pursuing D'Angelo Russell) despite having limited resources."

Rosas hasn't been shy about making moves to shake up the roster, trading No. 1 overall draft pick Andrew Wiggins in a package deal for point guard D'Angelo Russell and moving up from No. 11 to the Suns' No. 6 spot last year by sending Dario Saric to Phoenix.

Twenty-four people have played for the Timberwolves this season. That number is good enough to field two full active 12-man NBA rosters. Players are changing their Timberwolves jerseys quickly, but Rosas says he's interesting in retaining two of his new acquisitions in Beasley and Hernangomez, whom the Wolves got in a four-team, 12-player deal.

"We want those guys to be Timberwolves for a long, long time," Rosas said per Moore. Hopefully, for the rest of their careers."

Rosas has a lot of work to do to reconstruct a team that has a 19-45 record, but he has young talent and the draft capital to make some moves in the coming years.  

