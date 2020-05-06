Most Memorable Moments of the Giants vs. Dodgers Rivalry

0 of 11

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

There are rivalries, and then there are Rivalries. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers fall squarely into the capital "R" category.

The rivalry has spanned coasts, generations and centuries. And like any long-term relationship, it has featured more than its share of memorable moments.

As we continue with B/R's Rivalry Week, let's examine some of the most unforgettable episodes in the history of these historic, intertwined franchises.

There will be pivotal home runs. There will be tight postseason races. There will be brawls. And, as ever, there will be the Orange and Black against the Blue.