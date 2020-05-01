'The Last Dance' Episode 5 Will Be Dedicated to Kobe Bryant

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The fifth episode of the 10-part ESPN documentary series The Last Dance, which covers Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty with a focus on their 1997-98 championship season, will pay tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times broke the news Friday:

"Episode 5 is dedicated to Kobe Bryant," Markazi wrote. "His interview was filmed at his office in Costa Mesa last July and they edited it a week before his passing. They went back and looked at it after but it was perfect; nothing needed to be changed. The only edit was the dedication at the top."

The episode is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET Sunday.

Bryant was one of many athletes, celebrities and public figures interviewed for The Last Dance, which features comments from former United States Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, actor-musician Justin Timberlake and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, among others.

The 18-time All-Star and five-time NBA champion died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others Jan. 26.

Jordan spoke at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial Feb. 24 at the Staples Center:

He closed his remarks as follows, per Heather Tucker of USA Today:

"When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died. And as I look in this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died, or else you wouldn't be here. Those are the memories that we have to live with and we learn from.

"I promise you from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother and I tried to help in every way I could.

"Please, rest in peace little brother."

Bryant will be posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.