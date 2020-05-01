Tyler Adams Set for B/R's Battle for the Belt Final with Win vs. Josh Richardson

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

Tyler Adams of Red Bull Leipzig during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany(Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images)
ANP Sport/Getty Images

United States men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams guided Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson and Real Madrid on Friday in the semifinals of Bleacher Report's Battle for the Belt FIFA 20 tournament.

Richardson opened the scoring courtesy of striker Karim Benzema, but Adams tied it up before halftime on a goal by Brazilian superstar Neymar.

PSG dominated the second half. Idrissa Gueye gave the Parisians the lead shortly before the hour mark, and then a pair of penalty-kick tallies by Neymar to complete his hat trick gave the 21-year-old New York native an insurmountable lead over his NBA counterpart.

Julian Draxler capped the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.

Adams, who plays for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga at the club level, advances to the final for an opportunity to become the first holder of the B/R Football gaming belt.

Video Play Button

He'll face the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.  

Related

    Neutral Venues Essential to Prem Restart

    'Up to 10 stadiums' would be used to resume the 2019-20 campaign

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Neutral Venues Essential to Prem Restart

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Official: Premier League Plans to Resume

    Clubs ‘reconfirmed their commitment to finishing 2019/20 season’ during today’s meeting

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Official: Premier League Plans to Resume

    Premierleague
    via Premierleague

    How COVID Alters Man Utd Plan

    B/R’s transfer insider gives the latest on Sancho, Kane, Grealish, Bellingham, Havertz and Rice 🔍

    World Football logo
    World Football

    How COVID Alters Man Utd Plan

    Dean Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Clubs Have 'Reservations' Over Neutral Venues Proposal

    Terms for 'Project Restart' set to be voted on by Premier League clubs next Friday

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Clubs Have 'Reservations' Over Neutral Venues Proposal

    The Independent
    via The Independent