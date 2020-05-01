Tyler Adams Set for B/R's Battle for the Belt Final with Win vs. Josh Richardson

ANP Sport/Getty Images

United States men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams guided Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers' Josh Richardson and Real Madrid on Friday in the semifinals of Bleacher Report's Battle for the Belt FIFA 20 tournament.

Richardson opened the scoring courtesy of striker Karim Benzema, but Adams tied it up before halftime on a goal by Brazilian superstar Neymar.

PSG dominated the second half. Idrissa Gueye gave the Parisians the lead shortly before the hour mark, and then a pair of penalty-kick tallies by Neymar to complete his hat trick gave the 21-year-old New York native an insurmountable lead over his NBA counterpart.

Julian Draxler capped the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain.

Adams, who plays for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga at the club level, advances to the final for an opportunity to become the first holder of the B/R Football gaming belt.

He'll face the winner of the second semifinal between Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr.