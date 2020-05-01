Doug Marrone: 'No Doubt' Gardner Minshew Is Jaguars' QB Amid Andy Dalton Rumors

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that there is "no doubt" Gardner Minshew is the team's quarterback:

Marrone added that while he feels good about Minshew, the organization still "might look at" a veteran quarterback to strengthen the position as a whole.

The top quarterbacks available on the free-agent market are longtime Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton and Andy Dalton, who was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Friday that the Jaguars have interest in Dalton.

