Doug Marrone: 'No Doubt' Gardner Minshew Is Jaguars' QB Amid Andy Dalton Rumors

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Gardner Minshew #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars talks with head coach Doug Marrone during the third quarter at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Friday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that there is "no doubt" Gardner Minshew is the team's quarterback:

Marrone added that while he feels good about Minshew, the organization still "might look at" a veteran quarterback to strengthen the position as a whole.

The top quarterbacks available on the free-agent market are longtime Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton and Andy Dalton, who was released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday.

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Friday that the Jaguars have interest in Dalton.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button

Related

    Who Will Be NFL's Next Breakout Star? 🌟

    Predicting who becomes a household name in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Who Will Be NFL's Next Breakout Star? 🌟

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Didn't the Patriots Draft a QB?

    Spoiler: NE really likes Stidham. @nfldraftscout examines whether Brady's heir is good or just cheap

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Why Didn't the Patriots Draft a QB?

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Power-Ranking Every NFL Offense

    Who has the NFL's most lethal weapons after the draft?

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Power-Ranking Every NFL Offense

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Marrone: No Doubt Minshew Is the Starter

    Jacksonville Jaguars logo
    Jacksonville Jaguars

    Marrone: No Doubt Minshew Is the Starter

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report