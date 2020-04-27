Michael Jordan Once Opposed Phil Jackson's Triangle Offense: 'F--king Bulls--t'

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 27, 2020

(FILES) In this 14 June 1998 file photo, Michael Jordan (L) holds the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy and former Chicago Bulls head coach Phil Jackson holds the NBA champions Larry O'Brian trophy 14 June after winning game six of the NBA Finals with the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. The Bulls won the game 87-86 to take their sixth NBA championship. Jackson left the Bulls following the 1998 season and 12 January reports indicate that Jordan plans to announce his retirement at a 13 January news conference in Chicago. AFP PHOTO/FILES/Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)
JEFF HAYNES/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is heard saying multiple times on ESPN's The Last Dance documentary that he wouldn't play for another coach outside of Phil Jackson during the 1997-98 campaign.  

Turns out, he didn't always feel that way.

The fourth episode of the 10-part documentary detailed the Chicago Bulls' coaching transition from Doug Collins, who led them to the 1989 Eastern Conference Finals, to Phil Jackson prior to the 1989-90 campaign.

"Doug's approach was more catered to Michael, and Phil's approach was more catered to the team," Scottie Pippen said in the episode.

Jordan wasn't a fan of that at first, going as far as to say, "Everybody has an opportunity to touch the ball, but I didn't want Bill Cartwright to have the ball with five seconds left. That's not equal-opportunity offense, that's f--king bulls--t."

That mentality clearly changed, though, as Jackson led the Bulls to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in his first season and six championships during his tenure. The triangle offense and a more team-based approach helped Chicago finally get over the "Bad Boys" Detroit Pistons hump in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals and win the first of those six titles.

Convincing the best player and scorer in the league to be the focal point of the offense but not the entire offense was surely no easy task, especially in the prime of Jordan's career. Jackson did it to near perfection.

