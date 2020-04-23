Steve Kerr: Being Punched by Michael Jordan 'Definitely Helped Our Relationship'

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Steve Kerr believes his notorious fight with Michael Jordan actually helped his relationship with the superstar.

The duo spent more than three years together with the Chicago Bulls, but they got into a scuffle during training camp ahead of the 1995-96 season.

During a Wednesday appearance on TNT, Kerr explained there were some positive takeaways from that:

"I would say it definitely helped our relationship, and that probably sounds really weird," Kerr said (h/t Scott Gleeson of USA Today). "I wouldn't recommend that to anybody at home. ... For me in that case, Michael was definitely testing me, and I responded. I feel like I kind of passed the test and he trusted me more afterwards."

Kerr joined the Bulls in 1993, but he didn't play with Jordan until the eventual Hall of Famer returned from his foray into baseball late in the 1994-95 season.

At the start of the next season, the two had a battle in practice that began with trash talk and continued to escalate.

As Kerr recalled in 2013, he threw some punches but wound up with a black eye.

The teammates were able to reconcile and spent three more years together, winning an NBA title each season. While Jordan was the star of the show, Kerr played a significant role as an elite shooter off the bench.

Both men are now a part of the ongoing ESPN documentary The Last Dance, which mostly covers the 1997-98 Bulls season.