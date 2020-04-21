Patriots, Bucs Updated 2020 NFL Draft Picks After Reported Rob Gronkowski Trade

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Football fans expected plenty of moves this week with the 2020 NFL draft beginning Thursday. They didn't expect to see a blockbuster trade involving one of the greatest tight ends in league history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the New England Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth-rounder. The move is pending the results of a physical, which Gronkowski already completed, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New England Patriots Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 23

Round 3: No. 87

Round 3: No. 98 (compensatory selection)

Round 3: No. 100 (compensatory selection)

Round 4: No. 125 (via Bears)

Round 5: No. 172 (via Seahawks through Lions)

Round 6: No. 195 (via Broncos)

Round 6: No. 204 (via Texans)

Round 6: No. 212 (compensatory selection)

Round 6: No. 213 (compensatory selection)

Round 7: No. 230 (via Falcons)*

Round 7: No. 241 (via Seahawks)*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 14

Round 2: No. 45

Round 3: No. 76

Round 4: No. 117*

Round 4: No. 139 (compensatory selection)*

Round 5: No. 161

Round 6: No. 194

Note: The specific terms of the trade have yet to be confirmed.

Some will likely question whether the Patriots got a good enough return given Gronkowski's on-field value. He's a four-time All-Pro who is arguably the best tight end of his era.

However, New England didn't have a ton of leverage.

Schefter reported the Buccaneers were the only team for whom the 30-year-old wants to play, so he presumably would've stayed retired if he had gone anywhere else. The Patriots' available options were either Tampa Bay's best offer or nothing.

The Bucs appear to have few assurances about Gronkowski's long-term future as well, which will have limited how much they were willing to put on the table.

Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski's agent, confirmed to Schefter he will play out the duration of his contract, which will cover the 2020 season only.

Whether Gronk can remain healthy in the potentially brief time he'll be on the Buccaneers is a major question mark too. Perhaps spending a year away from the NFL will have allowed his body to heal, but his injury history is well documented.

All things considered, both teams made out well in this trade.

The Patriots turned a player who was retired into a middle-round pick, and the Bucs landed a dynamic pass-catcher who has spent nine seasons alongside Tom Brady.

Plus, Tampa Bay might be able to recoup what it gave up should it deal O.J. Howard in the days or weeks to come.