Report: 76ers' Ben Simmons Expected to Return from Injury If NBA Season Resumes

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 21, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons plays during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons will reportedly be available to play if the 2019-20 NBA season resumes.

According to ESPN's Jackie MacMullan, the lower back impingement that had Simmons on the injury report before the season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic has "all but dissipated." A team source added: "If the season resumes, we're expecting to have him."

Philly is tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference with the Indiana Pacers at 39-26, and it is just two games behind the Miami Heat for fourth.

                 

