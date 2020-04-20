Warriors Decided Against Using All-Access Camera Crew, Says Exec Peter Guber

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The Last Dance, a 10-part documentary series centered around the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, left people pondering what documentaries might be produced in the future.

Cross the Golden State Warriors dynasty off that list despite Warriors co-executive chairman Peter Guber producing The Last Dance as the founder of Mandalay Entertainment.

"The Warriors decided against having a camera crew embedded with the Warriors as the Bulls allowed during the 1997-98 NBA season to capture their sixth NBA championship in eight years," USA Today's Mark Medina reported Monday.

"Once you do that, you actually affect the outcome of other things," Guber told Medina. "Turning the camera on with an expectation that you're going to get to a particular point with a sports team or career or something like that? It's a dangerous business. It's hubris."

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green discussed The Last Dance, which premiered with two episodes Sunday night, during an hourlong conversation on UNINTERRUPTED (warning: video contains profanity):

The Warriors have appeared in the last five NBA Finals and won three of them (2015, '17 and '18). The 2015-16 Golden State squad (73-9) surpassed the 1995-96 Bulls (72-10) as the winningest regular-season team in league history.