Ranking the NBA's 15 Greatest 7-Footers of All Time

1 of 11

Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

15. Kevin Willis

Awards: 1x All-Star

Per Game: 12.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.5 blocks

Career Highs: 19.1 points, 15.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.8 blocks

Advanced: 15.7 PER, 52.5 TS%, 81.8 WS, .102 WS/48, -1.0 VORP

Willis, the 11th pick in 1984, played 22 seasons and was one of 14 players ever to amass at least 17,000 points and 11,900 rebounds.

His value over replacement player suggests empty calories, but Willis was a critical part of a Hawks team consisting of Dominique Wilkins and Spud Webb that punched a ticket to the playoffs in six of his first nine seasons.

14. Vlade Divac

Awards: Hall of Fame, 1x All-Star

Per Game: 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.4 blocks

Career Highs: 16.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals, 2.2 blocks

Advanced: 17.7 PER, 54.3 TS%, 96.4 WS, .137 WS/48, 36.3 VORP

The Sacramento Kings' general manager earned a trip to the Hall of Fame by becoming one of six players in NBA history to have exceeded 13,000 points, 9,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists and 1,500 blocked shots. Divac is one of 20 players to have totaled over 1,450 points, 900 rebounds, 250 assists and 150 blocks in the playoffs.

Though he spent the majority of his career in Los Angeles and Sacramento, he was a bit of a trail blazer, becoming one of the first European players to distinguish himself in the NBA. He is probably best known for being an above-average playmaker with functional mobility and touch from the mid-range. He also was admittedly one of the game's first flop artists.

13. Rudy Gobert

Awards: 1x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, 3x All-Defensive, 2x DPOY, 1x BLK Champ

Per Game: 11.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.2 blocks

Career Highs: 15.9 points, 13.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 steals, 2.6 blocks

Advanced: 21.5 PER, 65.8 TS%, 62.9 WS, .219 WS/48, 20.1 VORP

Gobert, 27, has turned from late-first-round selection into one of the best defenders in NBA history. Already one of nine to win the award in back-to-back seasons, Gobert needs just one more to tie Dwight Howard and come within one of Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo for the most ever.

He's already earned a place in rare company by becoming one of 11 players to score at least 5,000 points, grab at least 5,000 rebounds and block a minimum of 1,000 shots despite playing fewer games than all but one on that list.

12. Dikembe Mutombo

Awards: Hall of Fame, 8x All-Star, 3x All-NBA, 6x All-Defensive, 4x DPOY, 2x TRB Champ, 3x BLK Champ

Per Game: 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.4 steals, 2.8 blocks

Career Highs: 16.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals, 4.5 blocks

Advanced: 17.2 PER, 57.3 TS%, 117.0 WS, 0.153 WS/48, 34.0 VORP

The man who made the finger wag an icon shares the most Defensive Player of the Year trophies with Wallace, cementing him as one of the best rim protectors of all time.

Mutombo is second all-time in blocks (behind Hakeem Olajuwon), is tied for the most triple-doubles that included blocks (10, Olajuwon) and is first all-time in double-doubles consisting of points and blocks.

11. Pau Gasol

Awards: 2x NBA Champ, 6x All-Star, 4x All-NBA

Per Game: 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.5 steals, 1.6 blocks

Career Highs: 20.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.7 steals, 2.1 blocks

Advanced: 21.4 PER, 56.5 TS%, 144.1 WS, .169 WS/48, 57.5 VORP

The older Gasol, Pau, may go down as one of the most underappreciated players in NBA history. For starters, he collected 144.1 regular-season win shares (27th all-time) and 15.5 in the postseason (39th).

In the Lakers' back-to-back title runs in 2008-09 and 2009-10, Gasol collected more combined win shares (8.5) than Kobe Bryant (8.3). In those two years, Gasol became one of five athletes to collect 420 points and 245 rebounds in a single playoffs more than once.

Kobe earned two Finals MVPs, proving his success didn't depend on Shaquille O'Neal, but Gasol should be remembered as so much more than a "Robin."