Ranking the NBA's 15 Greatest Players Ever Under 6 Feet Tall

15. Brevin Knight

Career Totals: 5,342 points, 4,481 assists, 1,785 rebounds, 1,229 steals

Best Season: 12.6 points, 8.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals

A first-round pick in 1997, this 5'10" defensive dynamo led the NBA in steals as a rookie while compiling a near double-double over 80 games. His 8.2 assists per game ranked eighth in the NBA and helped earn him a spot on the All-Rookie first team. A stable presence in the backcourt across 729 career games, Knight would finish top-10 in assists and steals in four and three different seasons, respectively.

14. Anthony "Spud" Webb

Career Totals: 8,072 points, 4,342 assists, 1,742 rebounds, 922 steals

Best Season: 16.0 points, 7.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals

Despite standing just 5'6", Spud stepped into the 1986 Slam Dunk contest and shocked a crowd likely there to see defending champion and human highlight reel Dominique Wilkins.

Webb was more than just an All-Star Weekend afterthought, however, playing 814 games across a 13-year career. A dynamic score-and-dish man, he put up double digits in scoring for five consecutive seasons while distributing 5.6 or more assists per game in each.

13. D.J. Augustin

Career Totals: 8,439 points, 3,427 assists, 1,630 rebounds, 518 steals

Best Season: 14.4 points, 6.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals

The Orlando Magic's sixth man journeyed across eight franchises in nine seasons before finding a home in Florida, where he started for portions of the past three seasons. A double-digit scorer for much of his career, the 5'11" guard is on pace to hit 8,500 points and 3,500 assists in his career if the full 2019-20 season, currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, is played out.

Fans' lasting memory may be Augustin's Game 1 buzzer-beating three-pointer against the eventual NBA champions in 2019, but there is still time for this 32-year-old floor general to add to his legacy.

12. J.J. Barea

Achievements: NBA champion

Career Totals: 7,387 points, 3,257 assists, 1,743 rebounds, 330 steals

Best Season: 11.3 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 37.1 percent from three

J.J. Barea's floater became one of the most devastating weapons during a 2010-11 postseason run that saw the Dallas Mavericks shock the NBA with their eventual six-game victory over the Miami Heat. Barea would score 32 points on 23 shots to go along with 10 assists in the final two games.

The fearlessness that brought him an NBA championship has seen him score nearly 7,400 points across 828 games. It also earned the 5'10" guard a wicked elbow from a frustrated Andrew Bynum, who, like many others, couldn't stop this tiny terror.

11. Fred Scolari

Achievements: Two-time All-Star, two-time All-BAA

Career Totals: 6,014 points, 1,406 assists, 857 rebounds

Best Season: 14.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds

A 5'10" frame, a blind eye and a deaf ear couldn't stop "Fat Freddie" Scolari from putting together a Hall of Fame career in just nine seasons across the late 1940s and early '50s.

Oddly enough, those physical traits weren't the most distinguishing part of Scolari's game. Like Rick Barry's two-handed granny toss, Scolari's unconventional shooting style turned heads. Reaching down to his hip before going all the way up and above his head made for one of the more unique forms the NBA has seen.