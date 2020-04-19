Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Raiders Linked to Possible Trade If QB Falls in NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 19, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) adjusts his helmet before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

No question is more fascinating ahead of the 2020 NFL draft than where Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will land. Will he be a top-six selection or will he drop toward the end of the first round?

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders could prevent any major slide from occurring. He noted that if "Tagovailoa drops below six, one connected source believes the Las Vegas Raiders could sniff trade-up scenarios. Jon Gruden likes his quarterbacks, and it's not certain Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota remain on the roster beyond 2020."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Raider Ramble Draft Profile: Khalid Kareem

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Raider Ramble Draft Profile: Khalid Kareem

    Eagleye
    via The Raider Ramble

    What Happens When We Make Raiders' First-Round Picks Randomly?

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    What Happens When We Make Raiders' First-Round Picks Randomly?

    Silver And Black Pride
    via Silver And Black Pride

    Ranking Every No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    Teams must be careful not to waste the first pick...but the perfect one can help lead to a Lombardi Trophy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking Every No. 1 Pick Since 2000

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report

    Evan Weaver Can Add Solid LB Depth to Raiders

    Las Vegas Raiders logo
    Las Vegas Raiders

    Evan Weaver Can Add Solid LB Depth to Raiders

    Tyler Hansen
    via The Raider Ramble