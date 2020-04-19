Tua Tagovailoa Rumors: Raiders Linked to Possible Trade If QB Falls in NFL Draft

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

No question is more fascinating ahead of the 2020 NFL draft than where Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will land. Will he be a top-six selection or will he drop toward the end of the first round?

According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders could prevent any major slide from occurring. He noted that if "Tagovailoa drops below six, one connected source believes the Las Vegas Raiders could sniff trade-up scenarios. Jon Gruden likes his quarterbacks, and it's not certain Derek Carr or Marcus Mariota remain on the roster beyond 2020."

