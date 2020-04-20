Bizarro World NBA Trades for Bizarre Times

4 of 5

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets receive: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, 2020 first-round pick (via PHI), 2021 second-round pick (via ATL), 2022 first-round pick (top-three protected)

If we're breaking down a hypothetical Simmons swap, it's only right to examine an Embiid megadeal. Correct or not, the rumblings are growing of at least an expectation for Philadelphia to explore its options. While some might assume Simmons' refusal to shoot would put him on the chopping block, Embiid's medical history might be the biggest sticking point for the Sixers.

"League execs think that if the Sixers do explore a trade, Embiid is more likely to be moved—health being the determining factor in building around Simmons," ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported.

Considering the Nets just maxed out Kevin Durant less than a month after he ruptured his Achilles, they might be willing to roll the dice on Embiid staying upright. They'd do so knowing that if he did, they would have three of the best five players in the conference (along with Kyrie Irving) and the Association's top trio.

The Nets are in the market for a third star, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, and few shine brighter than a healthy Embiid. He's only the second player ever with career averages of 23 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and 1.5 blocks. His Sixers teams have been 9.7 points better per 100 possessions with him than without. If he's doing that while cramped for space, imagine what he'd do with the gravitational forces of Durant and Irving.

Rather than search for a returning star, the Sixers opt for three players who should complement Simmons and a trio of draft picks, two of them firsts.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert can help with shot-creation. Jarrett Allen is a high-floor rim-runner with the chance to become more. All three can motor in the open court, so Simmons can play as fast as he wants. Philly establishes a clearer offensive identity than perhaps it has ever had during Brett Brown's tenure, and the Sixers' second team transforms from liability to strength.

Teams almost never improve when trading away a superstar, and one could argue Philly doesn't here, either. But if the Sixers think the Simmons-Embiid experiment has reached its natural conclusion, this isn't a bad haul for someone who has suited up 202 times in nearly six full seasons.