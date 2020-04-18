Xavier McKinney Taken by Cowboys in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys selected Alabama safety Xavier McKinney with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NFL mock draft, as voted by B/R users.

Voting was conducted on the B/R app. Here's a look at the results so far:

McKinney is widely considered the top safety in the 2020 draft class, and he is the first safety to come off the board in the B/R user mock draft.

The talented defensive back was a big-time contributor at Alabama in both 2018 and 2019. He finished with 74 tackles, 3.0 sacks and two interceptions as a sophomore in 2018, and followed that with 95 tackles, 3.0 sacks and three interceptions last season.

Based on his productivity and the Cowboys' need at safety, McKinney would likely be a day-one starter in Dallas.

The Cowboys are coming off a highly disappointing season that saw them finish second in the NFC East to the Philadelphia Eagles and miss the playoffs at 8-8.

Dallas ranked first in total offense and sixth in scoring last season, as well as ninth in total defense and 11th in scoring defense. Given the numbers, it's remarkable that the Cowboys failed to reach the postseason.

In an effort to turn things around in 2020, owner Jerry Jones fired longtime head coach Jason Garrett and replaced him with Mike McCarthy, who previously won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers.

The Cowboys have spent much of this offseason trying to keep last year's team together, as they franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott and re-signed wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Dallas did experience some losses in free agency, though, including No. 1 cornerback Byron Jones, defensive end Robert Quinn, defensive tackle Maliek Collins, safety Jeff Heath and wide receiver Randall Cobb. Center Travis Frederick retired as well.

Given the departures, the Cowboys will enter the 2020 NFL draft with obvious needs along the defensive line and in the secondary, as well at a couple of spots on the offensive line.

If the Cowboys select McKinney in next week's actual draft, it could go a long way toward filling one of their more glaring roster holes.