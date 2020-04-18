Adam Silver Reveals Negotiations with Michael Jordan to Make 'The Last Dance'

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Ahead of the debut of a documentary series highlighting Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 entitled The Last Dance, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver discussed what it took for Jordan to allow access to the team during that year.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Silver said he pitched MJ on the idea by telling him that the footage collected would not air unless Jordan gave his permission to do so:

"There was no negotiation whatsoever. All I said was, 'I'm sure there'll maybe be a tough negotiation at some point, but we don't have to have it now.' Because first and foremost, we have to capture the footage.

"Our agreement will be that neither one of us can use this footage without the other's permission. It will be kept—I mean literally it was physical film—as a separate part of our Secaucus, [New Jersey] library. Our producers won't have access to it. It will only be used with your permission."

The film's producer, Mike Tollin, said they convinced Jordan to let them use the footage during the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA title parade in 2016:

"So there's Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], there's Hank Aaron, there's 'Varsity Blues,' there's 'Coach Carter' and so forth," Tollin said. "He's actually looking at them all, and in the bottom right corner is 'Iverson.' He goes, 'You did that?'"

[...]

Tollin mumbled a cautious, "Yes."

Jordan took his glasses off, looked up and said, "I watched that thing three times. Made me cry. Love that little guy."

Then he walked around the desk, extended his hand and said, "Let's do it."

The documentary will begin airing Sunday on ESPN and will run for five consecutive weeks.

