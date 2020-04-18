Lakers' Anthony Davis Puts LA Home on Sale for $7.995M Ahead of 2020 Free Agency

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis has listed his Westlake Village, California, home for sale with an asking price of $7.995 million.

Sandra Barrera of the Los Angeles Daily News reported the listing Friday and noted the five-bedroom mansion features an indoor basketball gym, a sunken trampoline, an infinity-edge pool and a detached guest house. Davis purchased the home for $7.479 million in 2018.

The 27-year-old Chicago native is in the final guaranteed season of a five-year, $127.2 million contract he signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. He was traded to the Lakers last summer and can utilize a player option to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2019-20 NBA season.

In January, Mark Medina of USA Today reported Davis declined a max contract offer of four years and $146 million from the Lakers to retain his option of becoming a free agent, but they "maintain optimism" the All-Star forward will remain with the organization.

Davis declined to discuss the future during an interview with Jay Cohen of the Associated Press at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in February.

"I have no idea about free agency right now," he said. "I'm worried about this season and what I can do to focus on helping the Lakers win this year and then when that time comes, then come do an interview with me then, we'll figure it out."

Davis has averaged 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.4 steals across 55 appearances during his first season alongside LeBron James with the Lakers. L.A. owns the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14.

He'll be the top player available on the open market if he declines his player option.