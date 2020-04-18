Kevin Durant's Manager: 'Unrealistic' for Injured Nets Star to Play This Summer

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Rich Kleiman, the manager for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, said it's "unrealistic" for KD to play this summer if the 2019-20 NBA season eventually resumes after being suspended indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kleiman said on the Crossover NBA Show with Chris Mannix podcast (via Brian Lewis of the New York Post) the idea hasn't gained any traction within Durant's camp.

"I promise you, Kevin and I have not talked about that. And I know it sounds crazy, but my assumption has been that that wasn't very realistic," Kleiman said. "It's just not...I know when the time will be right to have that conversation, but it just hasn't been that time, and it just doesn't feel like it's needed."

He added: "That's what I mean about unrealistic. It's just, you know, I haven't even thought to ask him, because it just seems so unrealistic."

