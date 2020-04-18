NBA Draft 2020: Expert Predictions for James Wiseman and Top Center Prospects

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Size still matters in the NBA.

Even if the Association keeps veering deeper into small-ball waters, a dominant center remains...well, dominant. Three of this season's All-Stars exclusively play the 5 (Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Rudy Gobert), and five others log significant minutes at the position (Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Domantas Sabonis, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pascal Siakam).

The demands for the spot have changed, as two-way perimeter skills are now preferred at every position. But rim runners, shot-blockers and glass-cleaners can carve out their own niches on the interior too.

With a new batch of bigs set to arrive at the 2020 draft, let's see where experts predict the top centers in this class will land.

Expert Predictions for Top 2020 Center Prospects

James Wiseman, Memphis



Last year's top recruit at 247Sports, James Wiseman played just three games for the Tigers before being ruled ineligible by the NCAA and suspended, and he eventually left school. That made it difficult to answer questions evaluators have about his feel for the game and offensive identity.

But he's still overloaded with physical tools, as his wingspan stretches out 7'5" from his 7'1" frame. He moves well for his size and is a ferocious finisher at the rim.

Even with some lingering question marks, Wiseman landed as the second overall choice to the Cleveland Cavaliers on an April 9 mock draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Mike Schmitz.

"The Cavs will have to wait on Andre Drummond's $28 million player option decision, but they are likely to be in the market for a franchise frontcourt player, which is why a center like Wiseman is attractive," Givony wrote.

Unless Cleveland is sold on Drummond as a long-term frontcourt fixture, pairing a young center like Wiseman with recent top-10 picks Darius Garland and Collin Sexton could be a smart way to structure this rebuilding roster.

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Not everyone will characterize Obi Toppin as a center, as his 6'9", 220-pound frame probably fits best in a combo big role. But since small ball shows no signs of slowing down, it's easy to imagine him investing a good chunk of his floor time at the 5.

Toppin isn't best defined by a position, but rather this much more flattering label: 2020 Naismith Player of the Year. Before the 2019-20 campaign was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Toppin had rocketed the Flyers to a 29-2 record and the No. 3 ranking in both the AP and coaches polls.

His stat line is best described as silly. He not only pumped in 20.0 points per night, he did it while shooting 63.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from deep. If it's possible, his highlight reel was arguably even more impressive.

His age (22) and defensive limitations work against him, but B/R's Jonathan Wasserman sees enough positives with Toppin to slot him fourth overall to the Atlanta Hawks.

"At this stage, Toppin has become too compelling after finishing his last five games at Dayton averaging 23.4 points and 3.0 assists on 67.7 percent shooting and 7-of-13 from three," Wasserman wrote. "While known for his explosiveness around the basket, he's started to separate from the late-lottery pack with flashes of shooting, face-up moves and passes."

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

The same recruiting service that had Wiseman No. 1 put Onyeka Okongwu at No. 25. The fact that the USC big man deserves mentioning here highlights his meteoric rise with the Trojans.

He butters his bread first on the defensive end, where he recorded 76 blocks in 28 games. He also inhaled 11.3 rebounds per 40 minutes. He can handle the traditional interior duties, but he also brings the modern ability to defend smaller, quicker players away from the basket.

In addition, his impressive offensive work (16.2 points per game on 61.6 percent shooting) saw Okongwu land in the No. 6 slot on a mock draft from The Athletic's Sam Vecenie.

"He's considered one of the top defensive prospects in the class along with Wiseman," Vecenie wrote. "He's a 6'9" center who can protect the rim due to his strength and length, as well as sit down and slide on the perimeter with opposing guards due to his flexibility and lateral quickness."

Okongwu's defensive versatility heightens his floor in the modern NBA, and the offensive potential attached to his touch, hands and feel raises his ceiling several stories.