Dez Bryant Says He Knew Jerry Jones, Cowboys Would Pick Him in 2010 NFL Draft

Former wide receiver Dez Bryant divulged Friday that he knew the Dallas Cowboys were going to select him in the 2010 NFL draft.

Bryant told the story during an appearance on B/R Gaming's The Warzone:

While Bryant entered the draft as one of the top wideouts after a standout collegiate career at Oklahoma State, he started to fall in the first round and saw the Denver Broncos make Demaryius Thomas the first receiver off the board at No. 22.

The New England Patriots were slated to pick 24th, but when Bryant saw that the Cowboys acquired the pick, he said he put his hand on the phone in anticipation of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones calling him, which is precisely what happened.

That decision paid dividends for Dallas, as Bryant went on to become one of the most productive pass-catchers in team history.

The Texas native spent eight years with the organization, and in the franchise's all-time rankings, he is third in receptions (531), fifth in receiving yards (7,459) and first in receiving touchdowns (73). He was named a Pro Bowler three times and a first-team All-Pro once. He also finished with at least 88 catches, 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns in three straight seasons from 2012-14.

The Cowboys released Bryant following the 2017 season, and while he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, he never appeared in a game after tearing his Achilles in practice.

The 31-year-old sat out the entire 2019 season but has expressed a desire to return in 2020—specifically with Dallas.

The team is set at wide receiver as far as its two starters go with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, but with Randall Cobb leaving to sign with the Houston Texans, perhaps Jones could call Dez one more time and bring him back to where it all began for him in the NFL.