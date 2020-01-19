Dez Bryant 'Hungry' for NFL Comeback, Eyes Cowboys Return After McCarthy Hire

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dez Bryant's last NFL catch came on Dec. 31, 2017, as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, and the 31-year-old free-agent wide receiver wants his next catch to come as a Cowboy.

Bryant tweeted Sunday for Dallas to implement him around quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup the way veteran tight end Jason Witten was in 2019:

Bryant told Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher that he wouldn't "necessarily" be as limited "because (head coach Jason) Garrett is gone. But I know I would respect my role and make a huge impact." Garrett was fired by Dallas earlier this month after nine years as head coach, and ex-Green Bay head coach Mike McCarthy was hired shortly thereafter.

"I'm 100-percent hungry for the right situation," Bryant told Fisher, who added that Bryant has "passed on some opportunities to return to the NFL" since the Cowboys released him.

The 2010 first-round pick recorded 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns on 531 catches as a Cowboy from 2010 to 2017.

Bryant has been consistent in criticizing Garrett, even agreeing with a tweet suggesting that owner Jerry Jones "really allowed Jason Garrett to waste" Bryant's prime:

Even if Bryant's potential was stunted, he still holds the all-time franchise record for career receiving touchdowns and ranks fifth in career receiving yards, where Witten ranks second (72) and first (12,977) respectively.

Bryant nearly had the opportunity to see what he could do outside of the Cowboys, who released him in April 2018, when the New Orleans Saints signed him to a one-year deal in November 2018. However, Bryant suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in one of his first practices with the team. He has remained unsigned since.