Obi Toppin's Brother, Jacob, Transfers to Kentucky from Rhode Island

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of Dayton star Obi Toppin, has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 6'8", 190-pound forward, who spent his freshman year at Rhode Island, decided to transfer to UK over Oregon and Iowa State.

The Brooklyn native played 30 games last season, starting three, while averaging 5.1 points on 42.6 percent shooting from the field and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Per 247Sports, Toppin was unranked out of high school last offseason when he signed with Rhode Island, which was the only school to offer him.

He's since nabbed a roster spot with a blue blood program, but Toppin isn't the first person in his family to go from anonymity to the national stage. His brother, Obi, was an unranked prospect when he signed with Dayton over the likes of Illinois, Mississippi State and Rhode Island as part of the 2017 class. Now he's destined to become a lottery pick in this year's draft.

Jacob is trying to forge a similar path, albeit in a vastly different way. Where his brother took Dayton from a tournament-hopeful mid-major to title contender, the younger Toppin is joining a school that vies for championships on a yearly basis.

Last season, his biggest performances came against St. Joseph's (12 points), Richmond (12 points, eight rebounds), LSU (10 points, three rebounds), Alabama (11 points, three rebounds) and Long Island (11 points, seven rebounds).

Toppin noted of the move, via Instagram: "This decision has nothing to do with anyone on the coaching staff. I feel moving forward, this is what is best for me. I wish everyone nothing but the best moving forward. Love you Rhody Nation."