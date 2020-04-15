Obi Toppin's Brother Jacob Considering Transfer to Kentucky, Oregon, ISU

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of Naismith and Wooden Award winner Obi Toppin, is contemplating Kentucky, Oregon or Iowa State as destinations, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The freshman forward averaged 5.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game this season for the Rams, shooting 42.6 percent from the field but just 24.5 percent from three.

On Monday, Toppin announced via Instagram that he was transferring:

"I would like to start off by thanking the entire URI family. I also want to thank the coaching staff and players. This past year has been a great learning experience. After thoroughly thinking things through, I've decided that it is best for me to enter my name in the portal. This decision has nothing to do with anyone on the coaching staff. I feel moving forward, this is what is best for me. I wish everyone nothing but the best moving forward. Love you Rhody Nation."

Kentucky's appearance on the list jumps out, with Immanuel Quickley, Nick Richards, EJ Montgomery, Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans all declaring for the 2020 NBA draft. Add in graduate transfer Nate Sestina leaving, and Kentucky will have a lot of turnover next season.

Granted, the Wildcats also have an incredibly talented class of recruits heading their way, with 5-star prospects in Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston and Devin Askew highlighting that group. And other transfers could jump ship to the Wildcats as well, especially if the NCAA changes its transfer rules to allow players immediate eligibility—though it's possible that wouldn't go into effect until the 2021-22 season.

So they'll be a team to keep an eye on ahead of the 2020 season. Long term, Oregon and Iowa State may offer Toppin a better chance to start, given the influx of talent John Calipari adds to Kentucky every year. It will be an interesting choice for the promising young player.