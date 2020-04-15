EJ Montgomery Enters 2020 NBA Draft; All 5 Kentucky Starters Now Declared

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - JANUARY 18: EJ Montgomery #23 of the Kentucky Wildcats jogs down the court during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena on January 18, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Wildcats defeated the Razorbacks 73-66. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
The University of Kentucky will be well represented in the 2020 NBA draft with EJ Montgomery the latest Wildcats player to announce he will turn pro.

Montgomery declared for the draft Wednesday in an official statement released by the school:

Montgomery is the fifth Kentucky starter from the 2019-20 season to declare for the NBA draft. Immanuel Quickly, Nick Richards, Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans have already announced they are leaving school early.

Now that Montgomery has made his intentions known, the focus will turn to where he might be selected in this year's draft.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman doesn't have the forward ranked among the top 50 players on his most recent big board. ESPN's top 100 prospects list also doesn't include the Florida native.

Montgomery committed to Kentucky in 2018 as one of the most hyped recruits in the country. Coming out of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, he was a 5-star prospect and the No. 9 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings.

In 28 games with the Wildcats this season, Montgomery averaged 6.1 points and 5.4 rebounds with a 51.8 field-goal percentage.

